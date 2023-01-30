NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Short Interest Up 19.9% in January

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,443,400 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the December 31st total of 2,872,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 717.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of NWHUF remained flat at $7.57 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.33. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $11.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0498 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

