Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) PT Lowered to $535.00 at Susquehanna

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $615.00 to $535.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $544.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $508.13.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $437.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $511.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.63. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $364.62 and a 12-month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.00 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.