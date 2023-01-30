Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Cut to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NOC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $478.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $508.13.

NOC opened at $437.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $364.62 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.63. The stock has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.60.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

