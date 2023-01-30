Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 890.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust stock opened at $97.20 on Monday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $127.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.86%.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.68.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

