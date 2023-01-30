NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Increased by Manitou Investment Management Ltd.

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,516 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,973 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 3.5% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $18,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.06 on Monday, hitting $126.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,415,480. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $149.68. The company has a market capitalization of $196.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

