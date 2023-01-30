NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 489,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 80,424 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $40,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,301,000 after purchasing an additional 61,311 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $673,696,000 after acquiring an additional 132,843 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,646,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,028,869,000 after acquiring an additional 189,454 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,718,107 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $686,590,000 after acquiring an additional 84,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,369,344 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $650,947,000 after acquiring an additional 467,113 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NKE traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.08. 750,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,398,989. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.36 and a 200-day moving average of $107.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $149.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Argus lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.18.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

