NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 237,577 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 5.5% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $19,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 32.8% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,916,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,460,374. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $149.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Cowen boosted their target price on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. KGI Securities raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

