NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
NICE Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NCSYF remained flat at $200.00 on Friday. NICE has a one year low of $193.00 and a one year high of $200.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.00 and its 200-day moving average is $199.80.
About NICE
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NICE (NCSYF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.