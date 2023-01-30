Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Price Target Raised to C$11.25 at National Bank Financial

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.75 to C$11.25 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.25 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of EFRTF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.00. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

