NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

NEP has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.60.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $72.89 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $86.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.09.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 39.39%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.8125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $634,357,000 after acquiring an additional 356,265 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,260,173 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $167,614,000 after buying an additional 719,028 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $162,284,000 after acquiring an additional 16,707 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,765,352 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $127,652,000 after buying an additional 22,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 7.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,564,754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $116,042,000 after buying an additional 105,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

