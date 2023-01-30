NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Lessened by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,997 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 0.8% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.0% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.7% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

NEE stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,062,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,178,658. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.88 and a 200 day moving average of $83.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

