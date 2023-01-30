Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,196,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,654 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.96% of Nexstar Media Group worth $199,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NXST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.33.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $170,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $1,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $14,663,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $170,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $850,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,521,300 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NXST traded down $3.67 on Monday, reaching $200.68. The stock had a trading volume of 31,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,370. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.01 and a 12-month high of $204.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.88. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $1.80. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 35.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.