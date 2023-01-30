Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Short Interest Update

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newtek Business Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Newtek Business Services Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NEWT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,072. Newtek Business Services has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $28.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average is $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $452.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Newtek Business Services Increases Dividend

Newtek Business Services ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 89.36%. The company had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 million. Equities research analysts predict that Newtek Business Services will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.09%. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWT. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 9.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 267,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 22,590 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 422.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 171,306 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Newtek Business Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,366,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Newtek Business Services by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 107,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 10,726 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the first quarter worth approximately $2,108,000. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

