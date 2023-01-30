Newfoundland Capital Management Takes $429,000 Position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 48,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000. Ecopetrol comprises 0.1% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 11.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 10.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.9% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 1.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 115,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,365. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $19.81.

Ecopetrol ( NYSE:EC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 16.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on EC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ecopetrol from $10.30 to $12.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ecopetrol from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

