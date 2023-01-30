Newfoundland Capital Management Increases Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,686 shares during the quarter. StoneCo accounts for approximately 0.4% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in StoneCo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in StoneCo by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 882,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after buying an additional 578,488 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,337,905. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $16.28.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $478.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

STNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

