Newfoundland Capital Management Cuts Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Newfoundland Capital Management trimmed its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,467 shares during the period. PagSeguro Digital makes up approximately 0.8% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Newfoundland Capital Management owned 0.07% of PagSeguro Digital worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 39,497 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAGS traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.14. 531,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,050. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.17.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $770.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.75 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

PAGS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. New Street Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.91.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

