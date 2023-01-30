New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. Buys New Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 183.5% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BABA traded down $6.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,732,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,585,480. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.53 and a 200 day moving average of $89.16. The stock has a market cap of $296.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $129.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.07 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.80.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

