New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

New Residential Investment Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.89 on Thursday. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Trading of New Residential Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 52,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 120,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

