Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Short Interest Update

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 2,250,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 819,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $108.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.92 and a beta of 0.54. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $73.13 and a twelve month high of $129.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.17 and a 200 day moving average of $110.48.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $387.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

Several research analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.24.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $3,565,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,037.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $6,295,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,453.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $3,565,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,037.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,611 shares of company stock worth $14,771,317 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,622,000 after acquiring an additional 18,041 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 13,455 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 693.0% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 13,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.