Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) Short Interest Up 19.6% in January

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,776,100 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 2,322,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,149,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Netlist Price Performance

Shares of NLST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.66. 270,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,061. The company has a market capitalization of $388.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.17. Netlist has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $6.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.40 million. Netlist had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 60.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netlist will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

