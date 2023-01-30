Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,524 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.6% of AXS Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Down 0.1 %

NFLX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $360.52. 685,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,331,419. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $458.48. The firm has a market cap of $160.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.23 and a 200 day moving average of $266.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $315.00 to $395.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.36.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

