Netcompany Group A/S (OTC:NTCYF) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Netcompany Group A/S (OTC:NTCYF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Netcompany Group A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Netcompany Group A/S Price Performance

OTC NTCYF opened at $72.50 on Thursday. Netcompany Group A/S has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $72.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.50.

Netcompany Group A/S Company Profile

Netcompany Group A/S, an IT services company, delivers business critical IT solutions to public and private sector customers in Denmark, Norway, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Greece, Spain, and internationally. It is involved in the development, maintenance, and operation of business-critical IT solutions for various areas, such as digital Web and self-service solutions, application development, cognitive computing, e-commerce and product information management (PIM), ERP, CRM and marketing, application management, case and document management, operation and infrastructure, data and insight, application and mobile, and organizational implementation.

