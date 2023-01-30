Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the December 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NTOIY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Neste Oyj from €54.00 ($58.70) to €55.00 ($59.78) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neste Oyj currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Neste Oyj Stock Performance

NTOIY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.82. 12,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,350. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $26.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.60.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.