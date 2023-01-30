NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.57 Million in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 327,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AQN shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.22.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

AQN stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $7.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,463,728. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $666.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.83 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,200.00%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

