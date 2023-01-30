NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Has $8.27 Million Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up 1.7% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $8,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRF traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.82. The stock had a trading volume of 672 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,841. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.88. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $137.81 and a twelve month high of $174.42.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.