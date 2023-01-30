NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,084 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH traded up $5.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $491.20. 352,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,799,333. The firm has a market cap of $458.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $516.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $523.49. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.73 and a one year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.39.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.