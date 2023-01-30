NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,376 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 298.9% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,986 shares of company stock valued at $17,218,050. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

KO stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.87. 765,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,185,540. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $263.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.61 and its 200 day moving average is $61.23.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

See Also

