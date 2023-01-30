Neil Manser Buys 85 Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Stock

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) insider Neil Manser acquired 85 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.20) per share, for a total transaction of £151.30 ($187.32).

Neil Manser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 28th, Neil Manser acquired 67 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.75) per share, with a total value of £148.74 ($184.15).

Shares of LON DLG traded up GBX 1.28 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 175.08 ($2.17). 7,592,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,495,915. The company has a market cap of £2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 869.00. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a one year low of GBX 161.95 ($2.01) and a one year high of GBX 312.70 ($3.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 206.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 204.47.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.85) to GBX 220 ($2.72) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 270 ($3.34) to GBX 260 ($3.22) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Shore Capital decreased their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 160 ($1.98) to GBX 159 ($1.97) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 266 ($3.29) to GBX 259 ($3.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 245.60 ($3.04).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

