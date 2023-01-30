Needham & Company LLC Raises Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Price Target to $498.00

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $472.00 to $498.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $503.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Teledyne Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $496.33.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

TDY opened at $422.32 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $325.00 and a 1-year high of $493.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $409.35 and a 200-day moving average of $389.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.56 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,506.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total value of $1,677,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,073 shares in the company, valued at $23,522,062.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,506.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,505 shares of company stock worth $9,842,516 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teledyne Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

