Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Trading Down 6.5%

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating) shares were down 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.35 and last traded at $20.35. Approximately 127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nayax in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nayax Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax

Nayax ( NASDAQ:NYAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 33.08% and a negative net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $47.25 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nayax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,107,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Nayax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nayax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform worldwide. The company offers VPOS TOUCH that provides contactless and contact payment options; VPOS FUSION, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; AMIT 3.0, a M2M vending telemetry solution; NOVA 156, a points of sale(POS)-handheld smart POS terminal; NOVA 125,a combined dual interface product with a printer and a barcode scanner; NOVA 55, an android-based that enables clearing payments using swipe, contactless, and contact payment methods, as well as accepting alternative payment methods, such as digital wallets and tap on pay; and NOVA 45 and NOVA 40, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS.

