Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Trading Down 6.5%

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2023

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAXGet Rating) shares were down 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.35 and last traded at $20.35. Approximately 127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nayax in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nayax Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 33.08% and a negative net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $47.25 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nayax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,107,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Nayax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nayax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform worldwide. The company offers VPOS TOUCH that provides contactless and contact payment options; VPOS FUSION, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; AMIT 3.0, a M2M vending telemetry solution; NOVA 156, a points of sale(POS)-handheld smart POS terminal; NOVA 125,a combined dual interface product with a printer and a barcode scanner; NOVA 55, an android-based that enables clearing payments using swipe, contactless, and contact payment methods, as well as accepting alternative payment methods, such as digital wallets and tap on pay; and NOVA 45 and NOVA 40, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS.

