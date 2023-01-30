Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives $16.06 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

NAVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Navient from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Navient from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Navient Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. Navient has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 12.32, a current ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

In other Navient news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $281,619.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 607,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,937.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navient

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Navient in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Navient by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Navient by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 87.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

