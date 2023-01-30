Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Shares Sold by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC lowered its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 134,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,339 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATR. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 265.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 113,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 82,100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 71.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the second quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 19.4% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

NATR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

In other news, EVP Nathan G. Brower sold 4,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $40,670.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,730.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NATR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,184. The stock has a market cap of $191.48 million, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $18.73.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $104.51 million for the quarter.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

