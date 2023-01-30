National Bankshares Analysts Give i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU) a C$5.50 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$5.50 price target on i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of i-80 Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

i-80 Gold Stock Down 4.3 %

TSE IAU opened at C$3.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.74. The company has a market cap of C$848.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.26. i-80 Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.97 and a 52 week high of C$4.22.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

i-80 Gold ( TSE:IAU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$20.96 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that i-80 Gold will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

