National Bank Financial Raises Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Price Target to C$10.00

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SECYF. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of SECYF stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $6.12.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

