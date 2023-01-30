National Bank Financial Cuts Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) Price Target to C$12.50

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Scotiabank cut Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
