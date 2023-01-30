National Bank Financial Cuts Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) Price Target to C$12.50

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank cut Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Get Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.