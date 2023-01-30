Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,320,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 5,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTRA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James raised Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens decreased their price target on Natera to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Insider Activity at Natera

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $70,218.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,333.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $99,203.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,330.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $70,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,333.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,905,475. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Natera Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Natera by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Natera by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Natera by 4,595.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Natera by 970.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRA traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.99. The company had a trading volume of 121,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,171. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.14. Natera has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $74.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $210.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.31 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 109.07% and a negative net margin of 70.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Natera will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Stories

