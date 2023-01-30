Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.76% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.
Nasdaq Stock Down 1.1 %
Nasdaq stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.85. 1,106,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.06. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.96.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $126,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,620.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,784. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 6.2% in the second quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.
About Nasdaq
Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.
