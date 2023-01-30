Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

Nasdaq Stock Down 1.1 %

Nasdaq stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.85. 1,106,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.06. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $126,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,620.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,784. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 6.2% in the second quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

See Also

