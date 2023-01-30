Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:PENC) versus AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Financial Contrast

Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:PENC – Get Rating) and AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.5% of AZZ shares are held by institutional investors. 56.0% of Nano Magic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of AZZ shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nano Magic and AZZ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nano Magic $4.33 million 1.58 -$50,000.00 N/A N/A AZZ $902.66 million 1.15 $84.02 million ($1.05) -39.77

Volatility and Risk

AZZ has higher revenue and earnings than Nano Magic.

Nano Magic has a beta of -0.61, indicating that its stock price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AZZ has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nano Magic and AZZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano Magic -14.10% N/A -24.11% AZZ -2.46% 15.04% 5.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nano Magic and AZZ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nano Magic 0 0 0 0 N/A AZZ 0 1 1 0 2.50

AZZ has a consensus price target of $48.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.14%. Given AZZ’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AZZ is more favorable than Nano Magic.

Summary

AZZ beats Nano Magic on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nano Magic

Nano Magic, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer and industrial products enabled by nanotechnology. Its products include nano-layer coatings, nano-based cleaners, printable inks and pastes, and thermal management materials. It operates through the following segments: Product and Contract Services. The Contract Services segment focuses on the design and development services for future products and for government and private entities and sales of products developed for third parties. The Product segment develops, manufactures, and sells consumer and institutional products using nanotechnology. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc. engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing and plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada. The AZZ Precoat Metals segment consists of aesthetic and corrosion protective coatings and related value-added services for steel and aluminum coil, primarily serving the construction, appliance, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), container, transportation and other end markets in the United States. The AZZ Infrastructure Solutions segment consists of the company’s investment in and equity in earnings of the AIS JV, which provides specialized products and services designed to support primarily industrial and electrical applications. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

