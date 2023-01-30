NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Short Interest Update

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the December 31st total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut NACCO Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Activity at NACCO Industries

In related news, insider Miles B. Haberer sold 1,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $54,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,169 shares in the company, valued at $326,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NC. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of NACCO Industries during the second quarter worth about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 34.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 1,355.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NACCO Industries during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 9,413.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NACCO Industries stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.32. 7,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,494. The firm has a market cap of $273.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average is $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.21. NACCO Industries has a 1 year low of $28.42 and a 1 year high of $63.19.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 30.00%.

NACCO Industries Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is 8.92%.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

