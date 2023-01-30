Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Short Interest Update

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,600 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the December 31st total of 281,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 331.6 days.
Nabtesco stock remained flat at $24.22 during trading hours on Monday. Nabtesco has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $24.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.67.
