Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Short Interest Update

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,600 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the December 31st total of 281,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 331.6 days.

Nabtesco stock remained flat at $24.22 during trading hours on Monday. Nabtesco has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $24.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.67.

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, and Accessibility Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

