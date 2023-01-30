MX TOKEN (MX) Price Hits $0.91

MX TOKEN (MX) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. MX TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $91.49 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MX TOKEN token can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00004022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MX TOKEN has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.59 or 0.00398235 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000131 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,358.70 or 0.27953173 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.63 or 0.00596236 BTC.

MX TOKEN Profile

MX TOKEN’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for MX TOKEN is www.mexc.com. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @mexc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MX TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc.”

According to CryptoCompare, "MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc."

