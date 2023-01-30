Must Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,785 Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Must Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,785 shares during the quarter. Clarus makes up approximately 0.2% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Must Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Clarus worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Clarus by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Clarus by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clarus by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Clarus by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Clarus by 784.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLAR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 80,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,941. Clarus Co. has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $29.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43. The company has a market capitalization of $377.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Clarus Announces Dividend

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). Clarus had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.08 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Clarus from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Clarus from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Clarus Profile

Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

Featured Stories

