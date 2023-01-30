Must Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Must Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,381,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,005 shares during the period. Carvana accounts for about 24.5% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $29,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Carvana by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Carvana to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.65.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,225.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,920. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Taira purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,225.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 251,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,760 over the last 90 days. 17.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CVNA traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 44,227,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,409,006. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average of $19.19. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $167.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.41.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.65). Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

