Mueller Water Products, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th.

Mueller Water Products has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Mueller Water Products has a dividend payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mueller Water Products to earn $0.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Shares of MWA stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.26. The stock had a trading volume of 738,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $13.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.74 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MWA. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $47,503.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 376,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $47,503.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 376,499 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $147,539.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,199.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 16,959 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter worth approximately $619,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter worth $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

