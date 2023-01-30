Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 300,000 Shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,692,975 shares in the company, valued at $9,101,925.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 27th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 155,557 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $88,667.49.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 300,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $186,000.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 300,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total value of $189,000.00.

On Friday, January 20th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 335,393 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total value of $211,297.59.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 242,734 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $162,631.78.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 306,391 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $153,195.50.

On Monday, December 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 500,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total value of $260,000.00.

On Friday, December 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 500,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total value of $260,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 500,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total value of $275,000.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 706,127 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $437,798.74.

Hycroft Mining Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HYMC traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,302,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,864. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 9.24, a current ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $115.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining ( NASDAQ:HYMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hycroft Mining had a negative net margin of 205.63% and a negative return on equity of 192.29%. The business had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYMC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32,037 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 39,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

