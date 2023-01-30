MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €244.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €244.00 ($265.22) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($252.17) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €227.00 ($246.74) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €223.00 ($242.39) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($282.61) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €240.00 ($260.87) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

MTU Aero Engines Price Performance

Shares of ETR:MTX opened at €227.30 ($247.07) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion and a PE ratio of 51.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is €209.01 and its 200 day moving average is €187.87. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €149.20 ($162.17) and a 52 week high of €221.10 ($240.33). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

