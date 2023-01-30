Morgan Stanley Raises Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $230.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $245.35.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $225.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.90%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

