Morgan Stanley Lowers DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $130.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

DTE Energy stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.81. 382,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,850. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $140.23.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 70.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $44,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

