Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,626 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,760 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after buying an additional 1,172,504 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,913,000 after buying an additional 898,976 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 305.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 496,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,819,000 after buying an additional 373,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,152,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,705,000 after buying an additional 320,937 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $344.04. The company had a trading volume of 768,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,986. The company has a market capitalization of $326.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total value of $485,996.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,222,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,549,210,629.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total value of $485,996.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,222,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,549,210,629.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,141 shares of company stock valued at $44,151,279. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Articles

