Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 89.1% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Duke Energy by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,510. The stock has a market cap of $78.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.68.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.45.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.